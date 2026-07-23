Allegion Q2 Earnings Beat on Americas Growth, Outlook Raised

Allegion plc ALLE reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, up 17.6% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23, supported by organic growth and margin expansion in the Americas segment.

ALLE’s Revenue Details

Allegion’s revenues were $1.15 billion, which increased 12.7% year over year. Organic revenues increased 6.9%, driven by volume growth and price realization. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. While acquisitions/divestitures boosted revenues by 5.1%, foreign currency had a positive impact of 0.7%.



ALLE reports revenues under two segments. A brief discussion of quarterly results is provided below:



Revenues from Allegion Americas increased 11.8% year over year to $918.6 million. The figure accounted for 79.8% of the quarter’s revenues. Organic revenues increased 8.9%, driven by high-single-digit growth in the non-residential and residential businesses. Operating income for the segment was $266.8 million, up 12.8% year over year.



Revenues from Allegion International were $232.9 million, up 16.2% year over year. The metric accounted for 20.2% of the quarter’s revenues. Organic revenues decreased 1.2%. Segmental operating income was $14.8 million, down 5.7% year over year.

Allegion PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allegion PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allegion PLC Quote

Allegion’s Margin Profile

In the quarter, Allegion’s cost of revenues increased 14.1% year over year to $634 million. Gross profit was $517.5 million, up 10.9% year over year, while the gross margin declined 70 basis points (bps) to 44.9%.



Selling and administrative expenses increased 6.5% year over year to $262.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $296.7 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 15%. The margin was 25.8%, up 50 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted operating income increased 15.3% year over year to $278.8 million. The adjusted margin was 24.2%, up 50 basis points year over year. Interest expenses were $24.8 million, up 0.8% year over year. The effective tax rate (on an adjusted basis) was 19.7%, down from 20.7% in the year-ago quarter.

ALLE’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting second-quarter 2026, Allegion had cash and cash equivalents of $320.6 million compared with $356.2 million at the end of 2025. Long-term debt was $2.03 billion, higher than $1.98 billion at 2025-end.



In the first six months of 2026, ALLE generated net cash of $299.7 million from operating activities, reflecting a decrease of 4.6% year over year. Capital expenditure was $38.9 million compared with $38.8 million in the year-ago period. For the first six months of 2026, the available cash flow was $260.8 million.



Allegion repurchased shares for $160.6 million. Dividends paid out totaled $94 million, reflecting an increase of 7.1% year over year.

Allegion’s 2026 Outlook

The company has raised its 2026 revenue guidance. Allegion expects revenues to increase in the range of 7.5-8.5% year over year, higher than 6-8% projected earlier. ALLE now expects organic revenues to grow in the range of 3.5-4.5%, up from 2-4% expected earlier.



Adjusted earnings are now projected to be in the range of $8.85-$9 per share, higher than $8.70-$8.90 projected earlier. The company estimates available cash flow to be 85-95% of adjusted net income. Adjusted effective tax rate is projected to be approximately 18-19%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



The Gorman-Rupp Company GRC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GRC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Gorman-Rupp’s 2026 earnings has remained steady.



Applied Industrial Technologies AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.0%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2026 (ended June 2026) earnings has improved by a penny in the past 60 days.



Crane Company CR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.3%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for CR’s 2026 earnings has increased by 0.3%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.