Allegion Public (ALLE) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Allegion Public said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $102.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 1.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1088 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegion Public. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLE is 0.19%, an increase of 58.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 89,553K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLE is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegion Public is $125.80. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from its latest reported closing price of $102.14.

The projected annual revenue for Allegion Public is $3,569MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 14.85% over the last quarter.

SDLAX - SIIT Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund - holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 22.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 60.26% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Multi-Strategy Fund Class 2 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allegion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegion is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

