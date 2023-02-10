Allegion Public (ALLE) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Allegion Public said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $118.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.18%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 1.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.28%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.51% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegion Public is $123.93. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.51% from its latest reported closing price of $118.58.

The projected annual revenue for Allegion Public is $3,569MM, an increase of 14.41%. The projected annual EPS is $6.16, an increase of 24.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1061 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegion Public. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLE is 0.12%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 90,128K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLE is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,404K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,404K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,035K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,807K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 53.85% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,955K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 5.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,618K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,586K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,593K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Allegion Background Information

Allegion is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

