Allegion Plc Raises Full-year Adj. EPS Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Allegion plc (ALLE) said the company is raising the outlook for full-year 2024 EPS and expects it to be in the range of $6.70 to $6.80, or $7.35 to $7.45 on an adjusted basis. The company affirmed its reported revenue growth for full-year 2024, which is expected to be 2.5% to 3.5%. The company also affirmed expected organic revenue growth of 1.5% to 2.5%.

Q3 Results:

Bottom line totaled $174.2 million, or $1.99 per share compared with $156.3 million, or $1.77 per share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $2.16, up 11.3% compared with $1.94. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues were $967.1 million, up 5.4% on a reported basis and up 3.3% on an organic basis. Analysts on average had estimated $970.89 million in revenue.

Shares of Allegion plc are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.