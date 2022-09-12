Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Allegion's shares on or after the 15th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.41 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.64 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Allegion has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $99.63. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Allegion paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Allegion generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 49% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Allegion's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Allegion's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Allegion has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has Allegion got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Allegion has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Allegion looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Allegion looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Allegion has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

