Allegion plc (ALLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Allegion plc (ALLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALLE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $97.97, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLE was $97.97, representing a -29.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.24 and a 26.63% increase over the 52 week low of $77.37.

ALLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). ALLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.06. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.93%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

