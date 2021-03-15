Allegion plc (ALLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Allegion plc (ALLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLE was $117.29, representing a -3.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.33 and a 51.6% increase over the 52 week low of $77.37.

ALLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). ALLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.92%, compared to an industry average of 17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.