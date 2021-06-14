Allegion plc (ALLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Allegion plc (ALLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $138.7, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLE was $138.7, representing a -4.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $144.76 and a 47.54% increase over the 52 week low of $94.01.

ALLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). ALLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.57. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.44%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALLE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALLE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (ALLE)

TRIMTABS ETF TRUST (ALLE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 17.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALLE at 1.48%.

