Allegion plc (ALLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Allegion plc (ALLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALLE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $130.36, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLE was $130.36, representing a -12.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.70 and a 22.38% increase over the 52 week low of $106.52.

ALLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). ALLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.09. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.52%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the alle Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.