Allegion plc (ALLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Allegion plc (ALLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALLE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.47, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLE was $124.47, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.75 and a 66.34% increase over the 52 week low of $74.83.

ALLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). ALLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.89%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALLE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALLE as a top-10 holding:

WBI BullBear Rising Income 3000 ETF (WBIE)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR)

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (GOAT)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 10.7% over the last 100 days. WBIE has the highest percent weighting of ALLE at 4.71%.

