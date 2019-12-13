Dividends
ALLE

Allegion plc (ALLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Allegion plc (ALLE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALLE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.47, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALLE was $124.47, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.75 and a 66.34% increase over the 52 week low of $74.83.

ALLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). ALLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports ALLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.89%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALLE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALLE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ALLE as a top-10 holding:

  • WBI BullBear Rising Income 3000 ETF (WBIE)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR)
  • VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (GOAT)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 10.7% over the last 100 days. WBIE has the highest percent weighting of ALLE at 4.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLE


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular