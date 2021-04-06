Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Knows How To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Allegion, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$573m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$522m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, Allegion has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Allegion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Allegion's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 40% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 22%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line On Allegion's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Allegion has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 115% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

