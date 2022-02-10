Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.41

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will increase its dividend on the 31st of March to US$0.41. This takes the annual payment to 1.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Allegion's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Allegion's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:ALLE Historic Dividend February 10th 2022

Allegion Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Allegion's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from US$0.32 to US$1.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Allegion has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. Allegion definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Allegion's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Allegion that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

