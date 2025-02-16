ALLEGION Earnings Preview: Recent $ALLE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALLEGION ($ALLE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $957,366,645 and earnings of $1.79 per share.

ALLEGION Insider Trading Activity

ALLEGION insiders have traded $ALLE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY P ECKERSLEY (Sr. VP-Allegion International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,707 shares for an estimated $2,091,359 .

. ROBERT C. MARTENS (SVP Chief Innovation & Design) sold 8,035 shares for an estimated $1,164,432

JOHN H STONE (President and CEO) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,055,246

TRACY L KEMP (SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr.) sold 2,466 shares for an estimated $343,933

ALLEGION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 331 institutional investors add shares of ALLEGION stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

