Markets
ALLE

Allegion Buys Yonomi

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a global security products and solutions provider, Wednesday said it acquired privately held technology company Yonomi. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

According to Allegion Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Vince Wenos, Yonomi also holds unique intellectual property that matches well to Allegion's strategic priorities for accelerating growth through seamless access, innovative solutions and meaningful partnerships.

Yonomi employs nearly 25 people at its operations in Boulder, Colorado, and Austin, Texas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular