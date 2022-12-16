Allegion Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ALLE

In trading on Friday, shares of Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.94, changing hands as low as $104.15 per share. Allegion plc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLE's low point in its 52 week range is $87.33 per share, with $133.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.74. The ALLE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

