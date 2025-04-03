Allegion Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Trimco

Allegion plc ALLE has recently acquired Trimco Hardware (Trimco), along with its brands and various assets, through one of its subsidiaries. The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Based in Los Angeles, CA, Trimco is engaged in manufacturing high-performance and custom-designed door hardware. The company’s products are sold in commercial and institutional markets.

ALLE’s Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Allegion’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The inclusion of Trimco’s expertise in specialty solutions, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, will enable ALLE to boost its door and frame portfolio. It will also help the company expand its presence in lucrative end markets.



Trimco will be incorporated into the company’s Allegion Americas segment and will be led by its senior vice president, Dave Ilardi.



Acquisitions are an essential aspect of Allegion's growth strategy. The company is trying to improve its long-term results by focusing on strategic acquisitions and regular innovations. ALLE inked a deal to buy Lemaar Pty Ltd (Lemaar) in February 2025. This acquisition is expected to boost Allegion’s security and accessibility portfolio in Australia. The acquired company will be incorporated into the Allegion International segment. Subject to customary closing conditions, this acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.



In June 2024, the company acquired Krieger Specialty Products. The addition of Krieger’s expertise in specialty solutions will enable Allegion to strengthen its door and frame portfolio. Also, in the same month, it purchased Unicel Architectural Corp. The inclusion of Unicel’s proficiency in glass and building envelope solutions will enable it to boost its product portfolio within the non-residential business. Both the acquired businesses have been incorporated into the Allegion Americas segment.

Allegion’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

ALLE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Allegion is well-positioned to benefit from strength in the Allegion Americas unit, driven by stable demand across end markets like education, hospitality and retail. Growing awareness about the need for the security and safety of people and infrastructure across the world is driving the International segment.



In the year-to-date period, the stock has gained 1.1% against the industry’s 1.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

