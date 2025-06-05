Allegion Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Novas

Allegion plc ALLE recently acquired Nova Hardware Pty Ltd (Novas) through one of its subsidiaries. The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Based in Victoria, Australia, Novas is engaged in designing and selling door hardware products, including hinges, mechanical and electronic locks, pulls and levers, and others. The company’s products are sold to building developers, architects and builders.

ALLE’s Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Allegion’s policy of acquiring businesses to expand its market share and customer base. The inclusion of Novas’ expertise in door hardware and master keying solutions will enable ALLE to boost its door hardware portfolio. Also, Novas’ strong presence in the Australian market will help Allegion to strengthen its position in the multifamily and commercial end markets.



Novas will be incorporated into the company’s Allegion International segment and will be led by its senior vice president, Tim Eckersley.



Acquisitions are an essential aspect of Allegion's growth strategy. The company is trying to improve its long-term results by focusing on strategic acquisitions and regular innovations. In April 2025, ALLE acquired Trimco Hardware (Trimco), along with its brands and various assets, through one of its subsidiaries. The inclusion of Trimco’s expertise in specialty solutions, coupled with its strong innovation capabilities, enabled Allegion to boost its door and frame portfolio within the Allegion Americas segment.



Allegion acquired Lemaar Pty Ltd (Lemaar) in March 2025. This acquisition boosted ALLE’s security and accessibility portfolio in Australia. The acquired company has been incorporated into the Allegion International segment. In February 2025, Allegion acquired Next Door Company, which expanded its doors and frames portfolio. Next Door has been incorporated into the Allegion Americas segment.

Allegion’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Allegion is benefiting from strength in the Allegion Americas segment, driven by an increase in demand for non-residential products across end markets like education, hospitality and retail. Growing awareness about the security and safety of people and infrastructure across the world is driving the International segment.



ALLE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the year-to-date period, the stock has gained 5.7% compared with the industry’s 4.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the rising cost of sales due to higher material costs and increasing selling and administrative expenses poses a threat to ALLE’s bottom line.

