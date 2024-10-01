Is Allegion (ALLE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Allegion (ALLE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allegion is one of 212 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allegion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLE's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ALLE has gained about 15% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 14.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Allegion is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ingersoll Rand (IR). The stock is up 26.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allegion is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.6% so far this year, meaning that ALLE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ingersoll Rand falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.4%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Allegion and Ingersoll Rand. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

