Allegion (ALLE) Signs Agreement to Acquire Plano Group Assets

Allegion plc ALLE has signed a definitive agreement to acquire assets of software-as-a-service (SaaS) workforce management solutions company, Plano Group, through one of its subsidiaries. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Plano has long been a development partner for Allegion’s European workforce management brand, Interflex, and its SP-EXPERT software platform. As part of the Interflex portfolio, Plano will continue to serve advanced workforce management (AWFM) customers after the closure of the acquisition, expected in the first quarter of 2023.



The acquisition will expand the Interflex portfolio and its AWFM business with new capabilities in SaaS models and recurring revenue solutions. It will help Allegion expand its presence in lucrative end markets such as healthcare, banking and insurance, call centers, retail and municipal government services.

Post completion of the transaction, Plano’s founder, Robert Schüler, will join Interflex. Bernhard Sommer, general manager of Interflex said, "This strategic acquisition represents a significant expansion of our position as a market leader in workforce management while underscoring our commitment to growth and meeting customer needs through investment in software solutions."

