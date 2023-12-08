Allegion (ALLE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.60, changing hands as high as $112.36 per share. Allegion plc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLE's low point in its 52 week range is $95.94 per share, with $128.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.13. The ALLE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

