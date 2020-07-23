Allegion (ALLE) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

Allegion plc ALLE has reported mixed results for second-quarter 2020, wherein its adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.

Earnings & Revenues Declines

Quarterly adjusted earnings were 92 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. Notably, the bottom line was 27% lower than the year-ago figure of $1.26. The decline can be primarily attributed to lower sales.



Revenues totaled $589.5 million, down 19.4% year over year. Also, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $600 million. Revenues fell 18.5% on an organic basis. The top-line performance was adversely impacted by operational shutdowns across all regions, owing to the coronavirus outbreak-related issues.

Segmental Breakup

Revenues in the Americas fell 18.5% year over year to $444.3 million, owing to softness in non-residential, residential and electronics businesses.



EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) revenues declined 21.9% to $111 million on soft end markets amid the pandemic, adverse impacts of divestitures, and unfavorable foreign exchange movements.



Revenues in the Asia Pacific fell 22.1% to $34.2 million in the quarter, reflecting weak end markets in Australia and the residential market in China as well as adverse impacts of unfavorable foreign exchange movements.

Costs & Margins Details

In the second quarter, Allegion’s cost of sales decreased 16.5% year over year to $342.9 million. Gross profit fell 23.1% to $246.6 million, while gross margin contracted 210 basis points (bps) to 41.8%.



Selling and administrative expenses decreased 14.2% year over year to $150.1 million.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 260 bps to 18.9%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2020, Allegion had cash and cash equivalents of $302.4 million, down from $355.3 recorded on Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt was $1,428.5 million, up from $1,427.6 million recorded at the end of 2019.



In the first six months of 2020, the company generated net cash of $128 million from operating activities compared with $107 million generated in the year-ago comparable period. Capital expenditure totaled $24.4 million compared with $29.3 million in the year-ago period.

2020 Guidance

Allegion re-issued outlooks for 2020, assuming no further disruptions associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.



Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $4.15 to $4.30, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 13.6% at the mid-point.



The company expects 2020 revenues to decline 9-10% on a reported basis, and 8-9% on an organic basis.



Adjusted effective tax rate is anticipated to be 13.5-14.5% for the year.



Available cash flow is expected to be $350-$370 million.

