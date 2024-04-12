Allegion (ALLE) Gains 28% in a Year: Will the Trend Last?

Allegion plc ALLE appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 27.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 19.3% growth.

What’s Aiding ALLE?

Allegion has been benefiting from strong operational performance owing to steady demand across its end markets. Pricing actions are helping the company partly offset inflationary pressure. The company’s Americas segment has been witnessing strength driven by solid momentum in its non-residential business. The Allegion International segment is benefiting from strength in electronics and software solutions end markets.



ALLE has been strengthening its business through acquisitions. The company acquired Plano Group through one of its subsidiaries in January 2023. The acquisition expanded ALLE’s Interflex portfolio and AWFM business with new capabilities in SaaS models and recurring revenue solutions. In July 2022, the company acquired Access Technologies Business for $900 million. With this acquisition, Allegion has been able to enhance its access, egress and access control solutions offerings. In 2023, acquisitions boosted the company’s sales by 7.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Allegion is committed to returning value to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Dividends paid out totaled $158.7 million in 2023, reflecting an increase of 10.3% year over year. In 2023, Allegion repurchased 0.5 million shares for $59.9 million. In 2022, the company disbursed dividends worth $143.9 million and bought back shares for $61 million. At the time of exiting the fourth quarter of 2023, the company was left to repurchase shares worth $460 million under its 2023-approved program. In February 2024, Allegion announced a 7% hike in its quarterly dividend rate, which is now 48 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Allegion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 2.5% in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 43.1% in the past year.



Caterpillar Inc. CAT currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.7%, on average.



CAT’s earnings estimates have increased 0.7% for 2024 in the past 60 days. Shares of Caterpillar have risen 68.7% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOS’ 2024 earnings increased 0.7% in the past 60 days. Shares of A. O. Smith have soared 30.4% in the past year.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.