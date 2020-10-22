Allegion (ALLE) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

Allegion plc ALLE has reported better-than-expected results for third-quarter 2020, wherein both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings Rise, Revenues Decline

Quarterly adjusted earnings were $1.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. Notably, the bottom line was 13.6% higher than the year-ago figure of $1.47. The improvement was driven by lower operating expenses.



Revenues totaled $728.4 million, down 2.7% year over year. However, the top line beat the consensus estimate of $664 million. Revenues fell 3.4% on an organic basis. The top-line performance was adversely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak-related issues.

Segmental Breakup

Revenues in the Americas fell 5.1% year over year to $539.1 million, owing to softness in non-residential and electronics businesses.



EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) revenues grew 7.7% to $148.4 million on higher sales volume, partially offset by adverse impacts of divestitures.



Revenues in the Asia Pacific fell 4.2% to $40.9 million in the quarter, reflecting weak end markets in Korea, partially offset by positive market conditions in Australia.

Costs & Margins Details

In the third quarter, Allegion’s cost of sales decreased 0.9% year over year to $409.2 million. Gross profit fell 4.9% to $319.2 million, while gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 43.8%.



Selling and administrative expenses decreased 6.7% year over year to $156.2 million.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 20 bps to 23.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2020, Allegion had cash and cash equivalents of $428.9 million, up from $355.3 recorded on Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt was $1,428.9 million, up from $1,427.6 million recorded at the end of 2019.



In the first nine months of 2020, the company generated net cash of $289.4 million from operating activities compared with $279.4 million in the year-ago comparable period. Capital expenditure totaled $33.3 million compared with $49.4 million in the year-ago period.

2020 Guidance

Allegion provided its financial outlook for 2020.



Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $4.75 to $4.80 compared with $4.15-$4.30 guided earlier.



The company expects 2020 revenues to decline 6-6.5% on both reported and organic basis.



Adjusted effective tax rate is anticipated to be approximately 13% for the year.



Available cash flow is expected to be $400-$420 million.

