Allegion (ALLE) Down More Than 7% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Allegion plc ALLE is persistently struggling with supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of ALLE have lost 7.3% in the past three months against the industry's increase of 3.6%.



Allegion is experiencing weakness in its businesses due to supply-chain challenges and shortages of electronic chips. In second-quarter 2022, its gross margin was down 293 basis points year over year, while the operating margin contracted 220 basis points. Labor, material and freight-related cost inflation are affecting ALLE’s margins.



High effective tax rates are also concerning for Allegion. For 2022, ALLE predicts a 13% rate, suggesting a rise from 7.5% recorded in 2021. The high tax rate is predicted to affect its earnings by 35 cents in the year.



Allegion’s presence across diverse regions exposes it to various environmental laws and regulations in its operating countries. Adverse foreign-currency movements had an impact of 3% on its revenues in the second quarter of 2022. The same had an adverse impact of 10.9% on its International’s sales.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Allegion currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



AIT’s earnings estimates have increased 6.7% for fiscal 2023 (ending June 2023) in the past 60 days. Its shares have risen 5.1% in the past three months.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ETN’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 1.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Eaton’s earnings estimates have increased 1.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 5.4% in the past three months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.6%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 1.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 9% in the past three months.



