Allegion (ALLE) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Allegion said on September 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023 will receive the payment on September 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $106.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 1.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.79 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegion. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLE is 0.14%, an increase of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 91,684K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLE is 2.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegion is 129.03. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.37% from its latest reported closing price of 106.31.

The projected annual revenue for Allegion is 3,569MM, a decrease of 1.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,436K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,408K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,788K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares, representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 235.10% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,099K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 9.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,738K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,687K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares, representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLE by 70.86% over the last quarter.

Allegion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegion is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

