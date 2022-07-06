Allegion (ALLE) Buys Stanley Black's Access Technologies Unit

Allegion plc ALLE recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s SWK Access Technologies Business for an all-cash transaction of $900 million.



Based in New Britain, CT, Stanley Black manufactures and provides tools (power and hand tools) and related accessories, engineered fastening systems, and several other items and services to the industrial customers. SWK has about 50 manufacturing plants in the United States and above 100 worldwide.

Access Technologies manufactures automatic doors and provides services for the same in the United States and Canada. Its customer base includes non-residential settings plus healthcare, retail, commercial offices, education, government and hospitality sectors. Access Technologies generated net sales of $340 million in 2021.



With this acquisition, Allegion will be able to enhance its access, egress and access control solutions offerings. The buyout will broaden ALLE’s reach to high-growth segments across a substantial installed base and enable it to provide its commercial and institutional clients with a comprehensive line of automatic entrance solutions. The acquisition strengthens ALLE’s Americas core business and helps accelerate delivery and efficiency through its expanded service center footprint and wider distribution capabilities.

Allegion, with an $8.8-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). ALLE is well-poised to benefit from strength in the end markets, product development and a large customer base. Also, its effective pricing actions, shareholder-friendly policies and acquisitions are likely to work in its favour. However, supply-chain woes, chip shortages and cost inflation are predicted to persist in the near term.



Shares of Allegion have lost 8.3% compared with the 19.8% decline of its industry in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 0.7% south to $5.63 in the past 60 days.

