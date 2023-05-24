Allegion (ALLE) Arm Introduces Automatic Dura-Glide DT QSR

Allegion plc’s ALLE arm STANLEY Access Technologies recently unveiled an automatic drive-thru window and door hybrid Dura-Glide DT QSR (quick-service restaurant). This automatic QSR is designed to solve the challenges faced by the drive-thru fast food and QSR brands.



The Dura-Glide DT comes with attractive features like Hands-free activation which enables the drive-thru staff to serve customers, even when both their hands are full. The Stainless steel and vinyl seals leave no gaps for food debris, thus preventing pests. The solenoid locks provide reliable security and prevent unauthorized entry. Its clean aesthetic design makes the QSR durable.



The automatic QSR can be operated both in window or door mode which allows the service of drive-thru customers, parked patrons and third-party delivery services. During rush hours, when waiting spots are filled up, the staff can opt for automatic doors and can switch back to the window mode during the slow hours. The window and door sizes are also customizable depending on the location to allow maximum functionality.



Dura-Glide DT is covered under warranty and comes with install service support provided by highly trained AAADM-certified technicians. The state-of-the-art technology was based on Allegion’s number one selling automatic sliding door Dura-Glide 2000/3000.

Allegion PLC Price

Allegion PLC price | Allegion PLC Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

ALLE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



IR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s 2023 earnings have increased 6%. The stock has improved 8.2% in the past six months.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has gained 19.4% in the past six months.

Axon Enterprise AXON sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Axon’s 2023 earnings have increased 13%. The stock has rallied 4.2% in the past six months.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.