Markets
ALLE

Allegion Acquires Australia-based Nova Hardware Pty For Undisclosed Sum

June 03, 2025 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), Tuesday announced the acquisition of Australia-based Nova Hardware Pty Ltd, an architectural door hardware business, through one of its subsidiaries. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The company expects the acquisition to showcase its commitment towards delivering added value for channel partners, customers and shareholders, as well as investing in core business.

Notably, the transaction does not include the kitchen and bathroom businesses of Novas, which will be retained by the owner and formed as a separate entity.

Monday, ALLE closed at $139.41, down 2.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.