News & Insights

Markets
ALLE

Allegion To Acquire Lemaar Australia; Terms Undisclosed

February 13, 2025 — 08:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a global security products and solutions provider, through one of its subsidiaries, said that it agreed to acquire Lemaar Australia Pty Ltd, a privately held door hardware company based in Victoria, Australia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

After the transaction closes, Lemaar will report into the Allegion International segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Tim Eckersley.

Bill Spyrou, owner of Lemaar, will serve in an advisory capacity, supporting a smooth transition for the business as it joins Allegion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.