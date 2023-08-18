News & Insights

Allegion Achieves #241 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Invitation Homes

August 18, 2023 — 11:52 am EDT

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE) has taken over the #241 spot from Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Allegion plc versus Invitation Homes Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (ALLE plotted in blue; INVH plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ALLE vs. INVH:

ALLE is currently trading up about 1.2%, while INVH is up about 0.1% midday Friday.

