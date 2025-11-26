Allegiant's October 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT recently reported encouraging traffic numbers for October 2025.

Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 25.8% from the October 2024 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service rose 20.6% year over year. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) in October 2025 grew to 81.9% from 78.5% a year ago.

Total departures (scheduled services) grew 21.6% in October 2025 from a year ago. However, its average stage length (miles) fell 1.4% year over year.

For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried 27.6% more passengers in October 2025 than the year-ago level. System-wide capacity improved 20.2% in October 2025 on a year-over-year basis.

The fuel price per gallon in October 2025 is estimated to have been $2.61.

Currently, ALGT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

October 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from Allegiant, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for October 2025 are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA, LATAM Airlines Group (LTM and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings, based in Panama City, Panama, is gaining from upbeat passenger volumes. The latest positive update from the Latin American carrier came when it reported robust traffic numbers for October 2025 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of air traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in October.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In October, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 9.6% year over year. RPM improved 9.3% year over year. Although traffic improved year over year, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (the percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 87.2% from 87.4% in October 2024.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for October 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 7.4% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 13.2% increase in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic capacity (where four new routes were launched during the month) and a 7.2% increase in international operations (which included the inauguration of the route between Sao Paulo (Guarulhos) in Brazil and Cordoba in Argentina).

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in RPK, increased 7.2% year over year, with growth across all segments. LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic market recorded year-over-year growth of 14.8%. The consolidated load factor for October 2025 fell to 85.5% from 85.7% in October 2024.

During the month, LATAM Airlines transported almost 7.7 million passengers, an increase of 7.7% year over year. Year to date, LATAM Airlines has transported 72.2 million passengers across its network.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for October 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for October 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.2 million in October 2025, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase. The Octoberload factor of 93% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. RYAAY operated more than 107,000 flights in October 2025.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.