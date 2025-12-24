Allegiant's November 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT recently reported encouraging traffic numbers for November 2025.

Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 10% from the November 2024 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service rose 9.5% year over year. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) in November 2025 grew to 80.5% from 80.2% a year ago.

Total departures (scheduled services) grew 9.8% in November 2025 from a year ago. However, its average stage length (miles) fell 1.7% year over year.

For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried 10.4% more passengers in November 2025 than the year-ago level. System-wide capacity improved 9.1% in October 2025 on a year-over-year basis.

The fuel price per gallon in November 2025 is estimated to have been $2.76.

Currently, ALGT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

November 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from Allegiant, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for November 2025 are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA, LATAM Airlines Group (LTM and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Copa Holdings

Panama City-based Copa Holdings is gaining from upbeat passenger volumes. The latest positive update from the Latin American carrier came when it reported robust traffic numbers for November 2025 on the back of upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (RPM: a measure of air traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in November.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In November, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 10% year over year. RPM improved 10.2% year over year. Since traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion, the load factor rose to 86.2% from 86.1% in November 2024.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for November 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 4.6% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by an 11.4% increase in LATAM Airlines Brazil’s domestic capacity, and a 4% rise in international operations. Internationally, two routes were inaugurated during the month of November: Santiago (Chile) – Belo Horizonte (Brazil) and Bogota (Colombia) – Belem (Brazil).

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in RPK, increased 3.6% year over year in November, with the domestic market in LATAM Airlines Brazil reporting 12.1% year-over-year growth. The consolidated load factor for November 2025 fell to 85.4% from 86.1% in November 2024.

During the month, LATAM Airlines transported almost 7.4 million passengers, an increase of 4.9% year over year. During the first 11 months of 2025 (between January and November), LATAM Airlines has transported 79.6 million passengers across its network.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for November 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 13.8 million in November 2025, reflecting a 6% year-over-year increase. The November load factor of 92% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. RYAAY operated more than 78,000 flights in November 2025.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.