Allegiant's January 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT recently reported impressive traffic numbers for January 2025.

Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 7.4% from the January 2024 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service jumped 9.9% year over year. Despite this growth in traffic, capacity expanded even more significantly by 9.9%, which led to a slight decline in the load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) to 78.8%, down from 80.7% the previous year.

This suggests that while the airline is attracting more passengers, it has also been increasing capacity at a faster pace, leading to more available seats relative to the demand.

Total departures (scheduled services) increased 9.2% in January 2025 from a year ago. The company’s average stage length (miles) grew 2.1% year over year.

For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried 6.5% more passengers in January 2025 from the year-ago period. System-wide capacity increased 10% in January 2025 on a year-over-year basis.

The fuel price per gallon in January 2025 is estimated to have been $2.66.

Apart from ALGT, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for January 2025 are as follows:

Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA reported impressive traffic numbers for January 2025 due to upbeat air travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in October.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In January, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 22.1% year over year. Revenue passenger miles jumped 23.6% year over year. This improvement in traffic on a year-over-year basis outpaced capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) rose to 86.4% from 85.3% in January 2025.

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, a European carrier, also reported impressive traffic numbers for January 2025.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 12.4 million in January 2025, reflecting a 2% year-over-year increase. The January load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 91% from 89% in the year-ago period.

Ryanair expects its fiscal 2025 traffic to reach almost 200 million (+9%) passengers. This marks an improvement from the prior view of reaching 198-200 million passengers (+8%).

ALGT’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of ALGT have surged 83.1% over the past six months compared with the 23.1% growth of the Zacks Airline industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.