Allegiant's April 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT recently reported encouraging traffic numbers for April 2025.

Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 17.4% from the April 2024 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service rose 20.5% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) in April 2025 declined to 80.3% from 82.4% a year ago.

Total departures (scheduled services) rose 18.4% in April 2025 from a year ago. Moreover, the company’s average stage length (miles) grew 2.5% year over year.

For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed-fee contracts), Allegiant carried 14.9% more passengers in April 2025 than the year-ago levels. System-wide capacity improved 20.8% in April 2025 on a year-over-year basis.

The fuel price per gallon in April 2025 is estimated to have been $2.51.

Apart from ALGT, other airline companies like Ryanair Holdings RYAAY, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación VLRS and LATAM Airlines Group LTM have also reported April traffic numbers.

Ryanair reported solid traffic numbers for April 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 18.3 million in April 2025, reflecting a 6% year-over-year increase. The April load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 93% was higher than the year-ago reading of 92%, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services.

Mexican carrier VLRS, or Volaris, recently reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger miles (RPMs: a measure of air traffic) for April.

Volaris reported a 16.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity (measured in available seat miles). The load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) decreased 3.1 percentage points to 81.6% on a consolidated basis. The metric fell as the increase in consolidated traffic (12.7%) was less than the increase in consolidated capacity. During the month, Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers, up 14.8% year over year.

LTM reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for April 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 6.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers. LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in RPK, increased 9.9% year over year. As traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the consolidated load factor — the percentage of seats filled by passengers — rose 2.3 percentage points from April 2024 to 83.4% in April 2025, maintaining healthy load factors across all business segments.

ALGT’s Zacks Rank

ALGT currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

