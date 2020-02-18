Allegiant's (ALGT) Traffic & Load Factor Rise in January
Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported impressive traffic figures for January. Traffic for scheduled service, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased 12.6% on a year-over-year basis to 964.77 million. Scheduled capacity, calculated in available seat miles (ASMs), also rose 11.9% to 1.18 billion in the month.
With traffic growth exceeding capacity expansion, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) inched up 50 basis points year over year to 81.8%.
The number of departures for scheduled service climbed 14.6%. However, the average stage length (average distance flown per aircraft departure) dipped 2.3% to 880 miles in the same month. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), number of departures ascended 15.8% while the average stage length slipped 2.3%.
Allegiant’s passenger count for scheduled service augmented 14.7% in January. The same for total system increased 14.9% as well. Additionally, total system ASMs rose 13% year over year in the month. The company's system-wide average fuel cost per gallon was $2.20 in the same period, higher than $2.18 in December.
