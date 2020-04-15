Allegiant's (ALGT) March Traffic Slumps 39% on Coronavirus Woes

Similar to other airlines, Allegiant Travel Company ALGT is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s March traffic results bear testimony to this drab scenario.



Traffic for scheduled service, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), plunged 39.4% on a year-over-year basis to 839.77 million. Scheduled capacity, calculated in available seat miles (ASMs), also declined 12.2% to 1.41 billion in the month.



With traffic declining more than the contraction in capacity, load factor (or percentage of seats filled by passengers) deteriorated 2,670 basis points (bps) year over year to 59.4%.



The number of departures for scheduled service decreased 13.3%. The average stage length (average distance flown per aircraft departure) was flat at 914 miles in the same month. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), the number of departures declined 14% while the average stage length was unaltered.



In the first three months of 2020, the carrier generated RPMs (scheduled service) of 2.93 billion (down 8.3%) and ASMs of 3.96 billion (up 4.3%). With traffic declining and capacity increasing, load factor fell 1010 bps to 73.8%.



Shares of Allegiant have nosedived more than 41% since the beginning of March due to tumbling air-travel demand caused by coronavirus. The industry has plunged 40.5% in the period.

Price Performance Since March





Due to dwindling demand, the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company expects capacity for April and May to plummet in the 80-90% range year over year. Other carriers like United Airlines UAL, Delta Air Lines DAL and American Airlines AAL also reduced capacity drastically to match the extreme-low demand scenario.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.