Allegiant's (ALGT) April 2021 Traffic Down 21.6% From April 2019

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT carried 20.4% less passengers under its scheduled service in April 2021 than its April 2019 (pre-pandemic) levels. Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) declined 21.6% in the month from April 2019 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service slid 0.6% from April 2019 reading.

With the traffic decline outweighing capacity contraction, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) in April contracted 17.2 points to 63.8% from the same month two years ago. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried less passengers in April 2021, down 20.6% from the April 2019 levels.

However, with air-travel demand improving in the United States, particularly for leisure as more and more Americans get vaccinated, the picture grew rosier on a year-over-year basis. For scheduled service, load factor improved 44.5 points to 63.8% in April with the traffic surge (up 2,470.4%) outpacing capacity expansion. Departures increased 763.9%. With oil prices shooting up, fuel cost per gallon at Allegiant is naturally on the rise. The metric, which was $1.86 in March, is estimated to have risen to $1.90 in April.

Apart from its traffic numbers, Allegiant was in news recently when it reported first-quarter 2021 results. Alike its fellow airlines Southwest Airlines LUV, JetBlue Airways JBLU and Spirit Airlines SAVE, the carrier incurred a loss due to passenger revenue weakness.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.