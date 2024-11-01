Allegiant Travel's Third-Quarter Loss Wider Than Expected

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported a third-quarter 2024 loss of $2.02 per share (excluding three cents from non-recurring items), which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.85. The company reported earnings of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenues of $562.2 million marginally surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $561.2 million. However, the top line fell by 0.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Passenger revenues, which accounted for the bulk (87%) of the top line, fell 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Air traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) for scheduled services dropped 1.1% year over year in the quarter under review. Capacity (measured in available seat miles or ASMs) grew 1.1% from the year-ago number. The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased to 85.6% from 87.5% in the reported quarter, as traffic did not outperform capacity.

Operating costs per available seat miles, excluding fuel, jumped 8.1% year over year to 8.65 cents. The average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) decreased 6.6% to $2.85. Total scheduled service passenger revenue per available seat miles fell to 12.21 cents from 12.78 cents a year ago.

ALGT’s Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Allegiant’s total unrestricted cash and investments were $804.6 million compared with $870.7 million at the fourth-quarter end. Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (net of current maturities and related costs) totaled $1.77 billion compared with $1.82 billion at the prior-quarter end.

Allegiant’s Guidance for Q4 & 2024

For the fourth quarter of 2024, ASM (for scheduled service) is expected to increase 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Total system ASM is projected to gain 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The operating margin is expected between 6% and 8%. EPS (airline) is anticipated in the $0.50-$1.50 range. Fourth-quarter consolidated earnings per share, excluding special items, are expected to either break even or increase up to 1 per share. The fuel cost per gallon is suggested to be $2.50.

For 2024, ASM (for scheduled service) is now expected to increase 0.5% on a year-over-year basis. Total system ASM is now projected to rise 0.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Interest expenses are now forecasted to be in the range of $150-$160 million (the prior view was in the $130-$140 million band).

Under airline capex, aircraft, engines, induction costs and pre-delivery deposits are now expected in the $105-$125 million band (the prior view was in the $180-$200 million range). Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance is still envisioned between $80 million and $90 million. Other airline capital expenditures are expected between $105 and $115 million (the prior view was in the $120-$130 million range).

The company aims to expand its fleet size to 122 at the end of 2024 (the previous expectation was 124).

Q3 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 47 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.50 per share, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Earnings decreased 26.11% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues of $15.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.37 billion and increased 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.59 billion, flat year over year. This included the $380 million impact of the outage caused by CrowdStrike CRWD.

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s NSC third-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding $1.6 from non-recurring items) of $3.25 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 and increased 22.6% year over year due to lower costs.

Railway operating revenues were $3.05 billion in the quarter under review, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. The top line increased 2.7% year over year, with the Merchandise and Intermodal segments registering an improvement in revenues.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ JBHT third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.49 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 but declined 17.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.07 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion but fell 3% year over year. The operating income for the September quarter decreased 7% year over year to $224.1 million.

