Allegiant Travel Unveils New Routes With One-Way Fares As Low As $39, Special NFL Flights

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday announced the launch of five new nonstop routes in the fall season, with fares as low as $39 to connect underserved cities with popular destinations.

The travel and hospitality company's latest expansion also includes limited-time flights for NFL fans traveling to Las Vegas.

The company said that beginning August 29, travelers from South Bend, Indiana (SBN) can fly nonstop to Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL), with fares as low as $59.

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Tennessee will gain new service from Memphis (MEM) beginning September 4 with with one-way fares as low as $39, and from Key West, Florida (EYW) starting October 3 with fares as low as $49, Allegiant Travel added.

As part of the new route plans, the company said that Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) in Alabama will receive new flights from Appleton, Wisconsin (ATW) starting October 2, and Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) from October 3. Both routes will offer fares starting at $59, it added.

Commenting on the new plans, Drew Wells, Chief Commercial Officer, said, "These routes serve communities often overlooked by larger carriers. Our business model focuses on making nonstop travel accessible from local airports."

In addition, Allegiant Travel said that it will operate special flights to Las Vegas for select NFL games, which include flights from Chicago, Nashville, Akron during the latter half of the year. These limited-time flights are designed for football fans and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, the company added.

The company said that all new routes and NFL flights are now open for purchase and all the flight schedules, availability, and fare details are available on its website.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.