Allegiant Travel To Launch 10 New Nonstop Routes To 14 Cities - Quick Facts

February 12, 2024 — 01:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) announced 10 new nonstop routes to 14 cities, launching in June, around the country. Also, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $45. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 13, 2024 for travel by Nov. 11, 2024, Allegiant said.

The new routes to Los Angeles International Airport in California include: Laredo, Texas via Laredo International Airport - beginning June 12, 2024; Rockford, Illinois via Chicago Rockford International Airport - beginning June 12, 2024; Rapid City, South Dakota via Rapid City Regional Airport - beginning June 14, 2024.

