Allegiant Travel Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.6, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 10.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $66.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Allegiant Travel among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $60.00 $65.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $60.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $65.00 $76.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $65.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Announces Sell $58.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Allegiant Travel's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airlines. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.

Financial Insights: Allegiant Travel

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Allegiant Travel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.78.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

