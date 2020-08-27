Allegiant Travel Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.44, changing hands as high as $133.41 per share. Allegiant Travel Company shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALGT's low point in its 52 week range is $60.06 per share, with $183.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.98.

