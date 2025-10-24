Allegiant Travel September, Q3 Capacity Rise

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary passenger traffic results for the month of September 2025 on Friday, integrated travel company Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) said it carried 1.02 million passengers across the total system in September 2025, up 1.4 percent from 1.00 million passengers in September 2024.

Total System capacity for the month was 1.11 million Available Seats Miles (ASMs), up 1.6 percent from 1.09 million ASMs a year ago.

For the third quarter, the company carried 4.63 million passengers across the total system, up 8.8 percent from 4.26 million passengers in the year-ago quarter.

Total System capacity for the quarter was 4.94 million ASMs, up 9.7 percent from 4.50 million ASMs in the prior-year quarter.

