Allegiant Travel resumed with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

November 15, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien resumed coverage of Allegiant Travel (ALGT) with a Neutral rating and $83 price target The firm is forecasting Allegiant will have one of the largest improvements in profitability in our coverage universe into 2025 versus a challenged 2024. However, there is heightened execution risk around current assumptions for profitability improvement, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

