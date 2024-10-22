Allegiant Travel reports September total system traffic down 2.4% year-over-year

Reports September total system available seat miles, or ASM, down 3.2% at 1.09M and Scheduled Service load factor down 0.5pts. to 83.3% vs. 82.8% last year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALGT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.