Allegiant Travel price target raised to $50 from $45 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to $50 from $45 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 earnings report. U.S. airline revenue guidance remains subdued into Q4, but lower fuel prices and slower industry growth set the stage for a more favorable 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

