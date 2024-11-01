Allegiant Travel price target lowered to $185 from $192 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to $185 from $192 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Hurricane Helene will be a 1.25bp headwind to airline segment EPS in 4Q with 25% of network seats still impacted.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALGT:
- Allegiant Travel Faces Q3 Loss Amid Challenges
- Allegiant Travel Faces Increased Losses in Q3 2024
- Allegiant Travel sees Q4 adjusted EPS $0.00-$1.00, consensus 76c
- Allegiant Travel reports Q3 adjusted EPS ($2.02), consensus ($1.93)
- ALGT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.