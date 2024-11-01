Allegiant Travel price target lowered to $185 from $192 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to $185 from $192 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Hurricane Helene will be a 1.25bp headwind to airline segment EPS in 4Q with 25% of network seats still impacted.

