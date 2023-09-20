News & Insights

Allegiant Travel Preliminary Aug. - Scheduled Service - Passenger Traffic Down 5.0% YoY

September 20, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) said, in the month of August, for its Scheduled Service, passengers were 1,310,751, down 5.0% from a year ago. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, declined 4.9%. Capacity, measured in available seat miles, were down 3.9%. Load factor was 86.0%, a decline of 0.9 points.

For total system, passengers were 1,320,721, a decline of 4.7% from a year ago. Capacity, measured in available seat miles, were down 2.9%.

August estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system - was $3.16.

For the full year 2023, the estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system - guidance is $3.17, updated from prior guidance of $2.90.

