Allegiant Travel October Capacity Rises 13.3%

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary passenger traffic results for October 2023 on Wednesday, integrated travel company Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) said it carried 1.44 million passengers in October 2023, up 12.8 percent from 1.28 million passengers in October 2022.

Total System capacity for the month was 1.57 million Available Seats Miles (ASMs), up 13.3 percent from 1.39 million ASMs a year ago.

