Allegiant Travel May Capacity Rises 17.1%

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary passenger traffic results for May 2022 on Friday, integrated travel company Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) said it carried 1.47 million passengers in May 2022, up 40.0 percent from 1.05 million passengers in May 2021.

Capacity for the month was 1.55 million Available Seats Miles (ASMs), up 17.1 percent from 1.33 million ASMs a year ago.

